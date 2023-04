The movies below are coming out during Eid at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (7.6)

Evil Dead Rise (7.7)

Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)

Jumanji – 1995 (7.0)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)