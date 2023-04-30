Kuwait has 4th Fastest Mobile Internet in the World

Speedtest.net, the popular website that provides Internet performance metrics also has a global index for internet speeds and Kuwait is currently ranked as having the 4th fastest mobile internet in the world. They have Kuwait listed with an average speed of 135.63Mbps while UAE tops the list with 178.55Mbps. Here are the current top 10:

1 UAE – 178.25Mbps

2 Qatar – 174.56Mbps

3 Norway – 143.55Mbps

4 Kuwait – 135.63Mbps

5 Denmark – 129.95Mbps

6 South Korea – 120.38Mbps

7 Netherlands – 114.19Mbps

8 China – 109.09Mbps

9 Bulgaria – 103.72Mbps

10 Bahrain – 102.45Mbps

I’ve ALWAYS had internet issues in Kuwait until 5G came along. My apartment building could never get DSL speeds higher than 2Mbps, LTE internet averaged around 4Mbps and my only better options were expensive internet services like B-Wireless (WiMD) and Zain Beam. With 5G for the first time in my life, I finally have above-average internet speeds.