It wasn’t easy putting this list together with so many great-looking coffee shops in Kuwait, here click on more below to see the 6 most beautifully designed ones. If I missed a place, let me know in the comments.
It wasn’t easy putting this list together with so many great-looking coffee shops in Kuwait, here click on more below to see the 6 most beautifully designed ones. If I missed a place, let me know in the comments.
Where is Stockroom Coffe located?
Its located on Google Maps
Since we’re all gonna be dickish…
Its located *with* Google Maps
LOL 😂🤣😂
LOL 😂🤣
Lol
It’s in Murouj
Have you been to Earth Roastery? Think it looks quite nice in there
Toby’s Estate opened up in place of the bus depot near Jumeraih Hotel, interesting location but dunno about the decor inside, haven’t been there yet. They have an outdoors area but never found it appealing to sit there.
I can vouch for the decor there. It’s gorgeous! Love going there in the morning.
Soulless, insincere and dull. The only exception would probably be boost coffee.