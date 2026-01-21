A Look Inside a Modern Farmhouse in Wafra

There is always something intriguing about looking into other people’s homes in Kuwait. Not many people like sharing their homes, so it becomes a mix of curiosity and a little bit of nosiness, seeing how others live, their furniture choices, and the small details. I personally appreciate it when they do, mostly because I’m curious by nature.

This latest project from NADA Design Studio gives us a look inside an open plan contemporary farmhouse in Wafra. According to them, the interior was shaped around family living, dining, and play, while still being grounded in the surrounding landscape. I think my favorite design feature is the bookshelf, I just love the combination of the wood they used with the dark brown brick backdrop.

If you want to check out more photos, click here.