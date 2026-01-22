Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Lots of events this weekend. If you want to check out the camel races on Saturday they start at 2PM. Check out all the events taking place this weekend below:
Thursday, January 22
The Improv Comedy Show
Market Murouj
Auto World Show Expo
Mersaf Market
Salt Movies: Home Alone
Friday, January 23
Market Murouj
Auto World Show Expo
Jam Session
Mersaf Market
Al-Farsi Giant Kites Display
Saturday, January 24
Market Murouj
Auto World Show Expo
Sharq Photowalk
Rooted in Intention
Saturday Market at Alandalus
Mersaf Market
Soof Wool Mill Tours
DAI StoryTime at Amricani
Korean Kashta with Madang
Introduction to Bookbinding
Pearl Hunt
Sisters Circle