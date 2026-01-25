When the WWF Came to Kuwait in 1996

Back in 1996, the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE) came to Kuwait for a huge event held at Al Arabi Stadium. It was one of the first major sporting events to take place in Kuwait after the Gulf War. I was a senior in high school at the time and went to the event with my older cousin. I recently found some photos I took and thought they’d be cool to share.

I don’t remember much from the event other than the fact that it was complete chaos, but in a good way. I was a huge WWF fan back then, and so was pretty much everyone else there. Going by the photos I took, it looks like I had pretty good seats. I was close to the ring, but also right by the entrance ramp, which meant I could stick my hand out to the wrestlers as they made their way in.

It was surprisingly difficult to find an accurate list of the fighters who came in 1996, but after checking multiple sources, this seems to be the correct lineup:

Shawn Michaels

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Bret Hart

Yokozuna

Owen Hart

British Bulldog

Ahmed Johnson

Savio Vega

Bob Backlund

Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke)

Isaac Yankem D.D.S. (later Kane)

Leif Cassidy

The following year, there was another WWF event in Kuwait, which included the likes of The Rock, Mankind, and Vader. That was also when the infamous altercation between the KTV host, Bassam Al Othman, and Vader took place. The Undertaker and Vader were being interviewed live on the morning show when the host asked whether what they did in the ring was real or fake. Vader took offense to the question and attacked the host.

After the interview, the host filed charges at the police station, and Vader was arrested and placed under house arrest for a couple of weeks until the WWF eventually managed to get him out of the country.

Click here if you want to check out all the photos from the event.