Press Release: Gissah Announces Official Partnership with AS Roma

In a landmark partnership that brings together global sport, cultural identity, and luxury craftsmanship, Gissah, the distinguished Arabian fragrance brand, proudly announces its official partnership with AS Roma, creating the “Essence of Roma”.

Rome is recognized as one of the world’s leading capitals of fashion and culture, where a unique convergence of rich history, art, fashion, and contemporary influence takes place. In a strategic and highly significant move, Gissah was chosen from among a select group of global fragrance brands to serve as the club’s exclusive fragrance partner, underscoring its growing prominence and the trust placed in it by international institutions. This selection marks a pivotal milestone in Gissah’s journey, representing a distinctive achievement that highlights its ability to showcase Arab craftsmanship on the global stage and strengthen its presence in major centers of influence, through partnerships that reflect the meeting of cultures and the integration of markets.

The partnership is launched under the slogan “Wolves Know Wolves,” symbolizing mutual recognition between two brands with clear identity and established standing, prior to any direct promotion or advertising. Rome is more than a football city; it’s the home of the city’s legendary founders and embodies core Roman values such as strength, loyalty, and maternal care.

Where Arabian perfumery craftsmanship meets the timeless spirit of one of Europe’s most iconic football clubs, the partnership transcends borders, blending culture, passion, and emotion into a unified global narrative.

Through this collaboration, Gissah becomes the official fragrance partner of AS Roma, strengthening its presence on a global stage where sport serves as a powerful platform for visibility, storytelling, and brand recognition.

“This partnership with AS Roma represents a strategic step in Gissah’s global growth journey,” said Bashar AlAmir the CEO of Gissah.

“We are honoured to become an official partner of AS Roma, a club with a rich heritage and a passionate global fanbase. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring together the essence of Italian football legacy and middle eastern craftsmanship, creating a cultural dialogue that elevates both brands to the next level.”

“We’re proud to welcome Gissah as a new partner of the club,” declared Michael Gandler, AS Roma Chief Business Officer. “This collaboration is a meeting of cultures and values, in which football, luxury and lifestyle come to the forefront. The creation of a co-branded fragrance is a unique expression of our identity, and it can create an emotional and sensorial bond with our fans around the world.

AS Roma provides Gissah with access to a deeply engaged global audience, with an estimated 80–90 million fans worldwide, over 46.6 million followers across social media platforms, and nearly 129 million television viewers per season. This reaches the partnership as a key driver in expanding Gissah’s international visibility and strengthening its global brand footprint.

Gissah does not seek to redefine Rome’s identity, but to become part of it, L’ESSENCE OF ROMA represents this connection, an acknowledgment of the city’s enduring character and cultural presence.

Gissah × AS Roma is more than an official partnership. It is a strategic evolution. By uniting sport, luxury, and cultural identity, Gissah continues its journey from a regional success story to a globally recognized brand with international relevance and long-term ambition.

Built on recognition, alignment, and shared values, this partnership reinforces Gissah’s commitment to expanding its global presence while remaining rooted in heritage and authenticity.

Wolves Know Wolves.