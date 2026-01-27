The 10 Best Selling Cars in Kuwait Last Year

The Kuwait-based advisory firm Ali Bahbahani and Partners recently released its annual Kuwait Automotive Market Report for 2025.
According to the report, 2025 was Kuwait’s biggest year on record for car sales, with 151,489 vehicles sold. The data is based on official vehicle registration figures from Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, which go back to 2013. Last December was also the strongest single month on record, with 16,223 cars sold.
Other interesting facts:
– SUVs now make up 57% of the market, while sedans have fallen to 36%. The remaining 7% includes pickups, vans, and commercial vehicles.
- Toyota is still the #1 brand in Kuwait
-
In 2017, Chinese brands sold just 681 vehicles in Kuwait. Last year, they sold 42,901, a 63x increase in only eight years.
-
Japanese brands held 55% of Kuwait’s car market in 2013. Today, they hold 40%. Over the same period, Chinese brands grew from 0.5% to 28%.
-
The top seven sellers in the budget-conscious segment are all Chinese brands: Jetour T2, GWM H9, Chery Arrizo 5, Changan Alsvin, MG 3, Omoda C5, and MG 5.
-
Ten brands sold fewer vehicles in 2025 than in 2024, even as the overall market grew 16%. These include Geely, Lexus, Jeep, Ford, and Honda.
-
Some brands rely heavily on a single model. For GMC, 72% of its sales come from the Yukon, while 70% of Jetour’s sales come from the T2.
-
The Jetour T2 outsold the Nissan Patrol last year, a model with decades of heritage in Kuwait.
Finally, the top 10 selling cars for 2025. Seven of the 10 models are SUVs. Only one of the top 10 is Chinese, while the majority of the best sellers are Japanese. Here are is the list:
1. Toyota Prado (7,650)
2. Toyota Land Cruiser (6,379)
3. Jetour T2 (4,309)
4. Nissan Patrol (4,181)
5. Nissan Sunny (3,880)
6. Ford Territory (3,539)
7. Toyota Corolla (2,951)
8. Chevrolet Captiva (2,269)
9. GMC Yukon (2,266)
10. Kia Sportage (2,177)
Every time I ask anyone with a Chinese car if I should buy one they strongly advise against it. The most common complaint I hear is you can’t get simple spare parts even at the dealership.
That’s true.
The sale of Chinese cars is a cause for concern as it shows that the market wants to go for cheaper rather than stick to what they have been buying all this time. It is alarming to say the least, especially since parts are an issue and they just not built as amazing as the others.
When average salaries aren’t catching up with increase in car prices every year, people are naturally going to go for cheaper cars. Compare the price of a Toyota Prado from 2019 and 2026.
Chinese cars offer a lot for little. They make luxury features accessible to normal people which is great. I was checking out the Denza SUV and it’s pretty expensive for a Chinese car at around 17K but it had every feature you could think of and ones you wouldn’t even think of like a small oven to heat your food. It’s like 500 or 700hp if I remember correctly, had a Devialet high end audio system and the car looks great.
14500 to 21000