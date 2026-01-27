The 10 Best Selling Cars in Kuwait Last Year

The Kuwait-based advisory firm Ali Bahbahani and Partners recently released its annual Kuwait Automotive Market Report for 2025.

According to the report, 2025 was Kuwait’s biggest year on record for car sales, with 151,489 vehicles sold. The data is based on official vehicle registration figures from Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, which go back to 2013. Last December was also the strongest single month on record, with 16,223 cars sold.

Other interesting facts:

– SUVs now make up 57% of the market, while sedans have fallen to 36%. The remaining 7% includes pickups, vans, and commercial vehicles.

Toyota is still the #1 brand in Kuwait

In 2017, Chinese brands sold just 681 vehicles in Kuwait. Last year, they sold 42,901, a 63x increase in only eight years.

Japanese brands held 55% of Kuwait’s car market in 2013. Today, they hold 40%. Over the same period, Chinese brands grew from 0.5% to 28%.

The top seven sellers in the budget-conscious segment are all Chinese brands: Jetour T2, GWM H9, Chery Arrizo 5, Changan Alsvin, MG 3, Omoda C5, and MG 5.

Ten brands sold fewer vehicles in 2025 than in 2024, even as the overall market grew 16%. These include Geely, Lexus, Jeep, Ford, and Honda.

Some brands rely heavily on a single model. For GMC, 72% of its sales come from the Yukon, while 70% of Jetour’s sales come from the T2.

The Jetour T2 outsold the Nissan Patrol last year, a model with decades of heritage in Kuwait.

Finally, the top 10 selling cars for 2025. Seven of the 10 models are SUVs. Only one of the top 10 is Chinese, while the majority of the best sellers are Japanese. Here are is the list:

1. Toyota Prado (7,650) 2. Toyota Land Cruiser (6,379) 3. Jetour T2 (4,309) 4. Nissan Patrol (4,181) 5. Nissan Sunny (3,880) 6. Ford Territory (3,539) 7. Toyota Corolla (2,951) 8. Chevrolet Captiva (2,269) 9. GMC Yukon (2,266) 10. Kia Sportage (2,177)

For more interesting stats, click here.