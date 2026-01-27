Expats Can Only Own Three Vehicles Including Pickups

A reader just sent me a link to an Arab Times article which has both good news and bad news. The good news is that it seems expats can now own pick-ups, the bad news is that expats can only own 3 cars:

The Ministry of Interior has clarified that expats in Kuwait are permitted to own a maximum of three vehicles for personal use. According to Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bouhassan, Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, the permitted vehicles can include motorcycles, pickup trucks, or other types of cars. Bouhassan added that while expats are allowed to renew the registrations of their existing vehicles, they are not permitted to register any additional vehicles beyond the three-vehicle limit. Source

I had to register my pick up under my wife’s name because expats couldn’t own pick up trucks. Now that we can, I still can’t move it to my name because I have 6 other cars registered. I don’t know why they keep complicating things. If it’s to reduce traffic this isn’t going to help.