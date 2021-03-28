The Al Seif strip had cool colorful stairs covered with graffiti on both sides and it had a lot of character. It was a bit gritty but it was real and people used to go and take photos in front of the walls and it was one of those “instagrammable” spots. Then one day someone decided that the stairs needed renovating and they ended up painting over all the graffiti and turning it into normal boring stairs again with white walls covered with black splatters. It looked terrible.
But, the colors are now coming back because the walls are currently being repainted again by the artist @oat.here. They’re still not finished but it already looks 100x better as you can see in the photo above.
I asked one of the companies that worked on the stairs and he told me that the walls will be an art popup canvas which will change every while with a different artist. Which is somewhat cool.
as long as its not the white wall with black splatters they can’t go wrong
It would be great if you can write about ways we can meet new people especially with the pandemic.
Tinder?
Sometimes I honestly have no idea how you keep it together.
Does anyone here know who’s “CASPAR” the artist who’s work is present on the walls of CBK head office in Kuwait city? I pass by that place everyday and his signature on all those walls always catches my attention. (because of its rough font)