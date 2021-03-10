There is this beautiful building I’ve walked and driven by for years and had always been curious to how it looked like inside. It’s located in the area behind Scientific Center and it was an old palace. Blogger Maha Alessa along with photographer Bedour AlAwadhi managed to get access to the palace and take some photos. Sadly the photos are a bit abstract and leaning towards the artistic side instead of journalistic so you can’t see much. A bit of a missed opportunity so I’ll see if I can get permission to visit the place and take photos myself. For now though you can check out the photos they took by clicking here or viewing Maha’s Instagram story here.