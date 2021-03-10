There is a juice place currently on Carriage called “Juice Rotana Refreshment” that is selling a drink called VIP Rdball Mix that has one of the add-ons as vodka! Obviously, it’s some kind of lost in translation mistake and a really funny one. I’m currently out of their delivery zone so maybe someone can order it and let me know what they get?

There is more than one “Juice Rotana Refreshment” on Carriage so make sure you search for the one pictured below with the green logo.

Pretty great price if it’s legit!