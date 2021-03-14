I’ve seen a few people online ask where to find weighted blankets in Kuwait before and it didn’t seem like they were available here. But, yesterday while picking up some items from Ace Hardware I noticed some weighted blankets while on my way out.

I spotted the Bell + Howell weighted blanket pictured above, it weighs 12lbs and was priced at around KD36 which is not bad. On the Walmart website the same blanket sells for KD18 without tax but because of its weight, expect to pay over KD20 on top of the price just to ship it to Kuwait. According to the Ace website, they have three different weights of blankets with the lightest being 10lbs and selling for KD27 and the heaviest 15lbs and priced at KD45.

Weighted blankets are considered to be therapeutic and can benefit people with anxiety, autism, and insomnia. Some people find sleeping with a weighted blanket very calming.