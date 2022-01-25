Photos were being shared last week of the old KPTC bus station in Kuwait City (Al Baloush) looking like it was being demolished. After demolishing Al-Sawaber, Entertainment City, Shaab Park, the ice skating rink and many more important buildings, it wasn’t a surprise that the old station was also next on the chopping block. But, turns out that wasn’t the case. KPTC ended up publishing a post stating that the KPTC old bus station is currently under restoration and will soon turn into a museum. Now THAT is surprising, an old beautiful building being repurposed again.

The Al-Baloush bus station was interestingly designed by two Polish architects living in Kuwait back in the 80s, Andrzej Bohdanowicz and Krzysztof Wiśniowski. They both designed the Kuwait Port Authority Complex in Shuwaikh and later the Al-Baloush bus station in 1986.

KPTC also recently finished restoring one of their first busses dating back to 1965 which I’m guessing will be part of the museum display.