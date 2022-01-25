Since we are on the subject of beautiful buildings that are being demolished, the Palace of Justice building in the city is next once the new location that is under construction is completed. The Palace of Justice building was designed in the late 70s by the Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence, the same architect behind the Coventry Cathedral.
There has been an uproar in this decision on Twitter with people asking that the building be saved and repurposed into a hotel or something. Hopefully, that happens but doubt it.
OMG. Please don’t.
Can you please tell me the exact location? Google Maps isn’t showing your same photos when I search Ministry of Justice in Kuwait City. Thank you!
Sorry thats my mistake, the building is actually called “Palace of Justice”
https://goo.gl/maps/XzkcWHmc9V2Mi3Hv6
I’m currently working at the New Palace of Justice project. It’s 100% that the old building will be demolished because the new building is being build in two phases, and the second phase will be demolished and then both phases will be merged into one big building. And this building will be incomplete without it’s second half.
I got married in that building……ggggggrrrr
