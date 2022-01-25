The weather suddenly got a lot cooler last week so I decided I’d get a heater for my apartment. I didn’t have any heaters since I tend to buy those cheap 8-10kd oil heaters and then give them away at the end of winter because they take up a lot of space. To stop myself from giving the heater away this year, I decided I’d splurge and get a nice fancy one, that way I’d be forced to find a place to store it till I need it again next year.

I checked out Best, Xcite, Eureka and the new Cloud9 store for oil heaters and I narrowed my options down to two, a DeLonghi and a Heller. But, I also spotted an interesting-looking heater on the Xcite website, the Princess Smart Glass heater. It was a convection panel heater, came with Wifi and also had the option to connect to Alexa and Siri. Since I wanted the heater that same day, I decided I’d head to Xcite Al-Rai and pick it up myself instead of having to wait for them to deliver it.

The Glass Heater comes in two colors, black and white. I ended up going with the black which compliments my living room nicely. It’s a slim heater and so I managed to tuck it into a dead corner of my room which actually means I can keep it there all year round and not have to store it anywhere. Setting up the heater was fairly easy but I wasn’t able to add it to Alexa. The Alexa “Skill” required to be installed to add the heater is located on the Amazon UK website while my Alexa is set up to use the Amazon US website which doesn’t have the required skill. But I did download the heater app on my phone and I now use it to turn off and on the heater as well as control the temperature but I would have preferred to just say “Alexa, turn on the heater”.

As a heater, the unit performs really well. I tend to turn it off when I leave the house and then turn it on remotely before I’m back again. My living room is around 5x5m and it heats it fairly easily. At KD55 it’s one of the most expensive home heaters you can buy but it’s such a nice looking heater that I don’t mind. Plus, the ability to connect to it remotely is also a big benefit since it means I can just turn the heater on before getting home instead of having to come home to a cold room and then turn it on and wait for it to heat up.

Now the only issue is that as of this post, both the black and white versions of the heater are sold out on the Xcite website. I think I picked up the last black one and there was another guy who I think bought the last white one at the same time while I was there. They did have both models on display in their Al-Rai showroom so you might still be able to buy the display models if they haven’t been sold already.

Here is the link to both the black and white versions on Xcite. Link