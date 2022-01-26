A few years ago I shared some photos of when the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show came to Kuwait in 1986. One of the performers of the show had shared them with me after reading my initial post on the show asking if anyone remembered it or had any info on it. The performer had promised to send me more photos but never did and I forgot to follow up with him until recently. While working on my Kids’r’us post I came across two photos of Kids’r’us staff at the Buffalo Bill’s event since they had a pop-up there. So I sent the photos over to him and turns out his brother was one of the performers posing in the photo. He then sent over all the photos he had of their trip here.

Now they’re not the best quality photos since he took photos of the photos with his phone and the lighting isn’t that great. But it’s better than nothing. I uploaded all the photos to Flickr so they can be downloaded by anyone and you can see them all by clicking here.