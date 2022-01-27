The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Best Sellers (6.2)
C’mon C’mon (7.6)
C.I.Ape (3.1)
Fortress (3.2)
WarHunt (4.2)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Christmas Thieves (5.1)
Encanto (7.8)
House of Gucci (7.1)
Scream (7.9)
See for Me (6.0)
Sing 2 (7.2)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)
The 355 (4.6)
The Commando (3.3)
The King’s Man (6.8)
The Matrix Resurrections (6.1)
Trash (5.9)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Groundhog Day (8.0)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (8.9)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment