Below are all the events I managed to find for this weekend. As usual, if I’ve missed anything, let me know in the comments.
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
BBT Picnic
Expo: Kuwait Building Show
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Expo: Kuwait Building Show
Raptors in the Desert
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Grand Mosque Tour
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Expo: Kuwait Building Show
Sailing: Saturday Cruising
Visit the Camel Races
KMT: Cycling Open Day
Storytelling and Art Therapy Session
I don’t think BBT are doing the picnic anymore. =(
They are, I was there on Tuesday. Picnic and free hot chocolate
Their is also two farms open for public in Wafra
Suhayala Park
https://www.instagram.com/suhayalapark/
Dar Shaikaha Farm
https://www.instagram.com/darshaikha/?hl=en