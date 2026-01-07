Kuwait’s Largest Natural Stone Gallery – Studio Marmi

Studio Marmi is a newly opened natural stone gallery in Shuwaikh. It’s the largest of its kind, and I found the concept really interesting when they explained it to me. Unlike most natural stone showrooms, Studio Marmi doesn’t display small samples of each stone. Instead, they showcase full uncut slabs, meaning the stone you choose is the exact stone you get.

Most of the time when you’re shopping for natural stone for your home or a commercial space, you pick a stone based on a showroom sample, and since that sample is usually just a display piece, you often end up getting something similar instead. Because Studio Marmi displays the actual slabs, the stone you pick with all its unique characteristics is the one you actually get. Browsing the slabs is a unique experience as well, since they use a crane mechanism to move them around for viewing and selection.

This is also why their space is so large and feels more like a warehouse than a traditional showroom. As you walk around, you’ll see each stone clearly labeled with information on its strength, best uses, and pricing. They carry stones of varying strengths, from softer options like limestone and marble to harder ones like quartzite and crystal, all curated by them and imported from Brazil.

In addition to their impressive space, all their inventory is also available on their website. Once a new slab arrives, it’s photographed and added to their live online inventory along with all the relevant details. They also have a 3D visualizer that helps you see how a specific natural stone might look in a kitchen or home environment.

If you want to pass by their showroom, here is their location on Google Maps. You can also check out their website studiomarmi.com.kw or check out their instagram account @studiomarmikw