Kuwait’s Lost Spaces: Octium Jewelry

This is going to be a new series where I highlight beautifully designed spaces in Kuwait that are no longer around. I figured I’d start with one I really loved and that still holds up today, Octium Jewelry.

The store opened in 360 Mall back in 2009 and was designed by the Spanish artist and designer, Jaime Hayon. Jamie works with different mediums, from design and sculpture to painting, ceramics, glass and installations. I think he’s fairly well known since when I mentioned him to my wife she immediately recognized the name and even pulled out a book she had about his work.

Jaime has an unconventional and playful approach to design. Most of the elements in the Octium store were custom made, with each piece of jewelry placed in its own unique display environment within this fantasy-like interior. The result was a space that felt more like an art installation than a typical jewelry store, and it helped put Octium on the map internationally. In 2013, the Spanish edition of Vogue listed it as one of the 12 most beautiful jewelry boutiques in the world.

In one of Jaime’s recent Instagram posts, he mentions his passion for designing beautiful doors. He’s fascinated by the idea of entering a space in a special way, that first point of contact. Looking back at the Octium door, you can tell this is something he’s been obsessed with from the very beginning.

I’m not sure exactly when the Octium store closed down, but their website is still online and feels like a time capsule that probably hasn’t been updated since. Check out more photos below taken from Jaime’s hayonstudio.com