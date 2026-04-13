Banta Giving 20% Off to Frontliners

Yesterday I passed by the new Banta location in Dajeej, and I was pretty impressed with the space. The new location opened up late last year, and one thing I really liked was the amount of natural daylight coming in through the mostly glass roof. It was really bright and inviting but I guess the main advantage is that it makes it easier to properly see the fabrics and colors.

The showroom is spacious and laid out in a way that lets you comfortably walk through different setups without feeling overwhelmed. It feels more like you’re walking through actual living spaces, and the natural light helps give the space a calm feel.

Banta are currently offering a 20% discount for those on the frontlines as a small gesture of appreciation. On top of that, they now have a home service where their team can come to you and design your space based on your needs, whether it’s a living room, walk-in closet, kitchen, or even a full diwaniya setup.

If you want to check them out, their new location is in Dajeej facing the 6th Ring Road (Google Maps), and you can find them on Instagram @banta_kw