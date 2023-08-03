The road right next to Sadu House that leads towards the National Museum and the National Library is being replaced with a Sadu brick road. No idea who came up with this idea but I love it!
7 replies on “The Sadu Brick Road”
wow. this is really amazing and beautiful.
Beautiful concept. Hope they maintain it too.
Totally agree coz maintaining is the toughest job and hope it’s done
these brick roads are generally easy to maintain and since the bricks themselves are colored the color shoudlnt’ wear out but just get dirty.
It’s beautiful!
What a fabulous idea! Love it 💜
Divine. It’s got a sense of Qatari flair and aplomb to it. Perhaps they can put the side walls to good use by subjecting them to “Sedu graffiti treatment.”