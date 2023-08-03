Last time I posted an Instagram update was back in March and since I hit 248 Instagram posts today, I figured I’d post another update.
Since March things have changed a lot. I’m now a lot more comfortable posting on Instagram and I’ve more or less figured out how it works best for me. I also now have a better understanding of what kind of content I can post here and what kind of content I should post only there. For example, this post isn’t going to be on my Instagram account.
The blog is where I can be more personal, or complain about things if I need to, while my Instagram account is more positive feel good entertainment. Back when I started blogging there weren’t a lot of platforms for people to voice their opinions on so I used to criticize and complain a lot because I felt I had to (I was the only voice). Now with Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter etc.. everyone has a voice and everyone is complaining all day. There is so much criticizing and complaining online that I no longer have to do it hence why I’m more chill here (can’t remember last time I complained about something) and which is why I want @248am to be a feel good account.
One way of keep @248am a positive place is by censoring the comments. The comments on @248am are heavily moderated, anyone who shit posts gets their account restricted instantly. Basically by restricting an account that person won’t know they’re restricted and can continue shit posting as they want but their comments are hidden to everyone else including me. Anyone who leaves racists or hateful comments gets a straight up block. This allows me to keep the comments section a healthy place. People can still have different opinions and discuss them of course, but it’s all a lot more civil without the shit posters and haters.
Something about Instagram which is great is the ability to watch a post go viral live. Best example of that is my Chipotle coming to Kuwait post. Firstly how cool is it that I broke the news back in November? I know Alshaya probably hate me because I keep doing this but I really love them because they keep bringing all these cool brands for us. That Chipotle post blew up, I knew it would but did not expect this much. That post got over 6,000 likes, nearly 20,000 shares, 248 comments and reached nearly 77,000 people. Keep in mind I also have less than 30K followers there. I couldn’t put my phone on mute because I need to moderate the comments so the constant buzzing of my phone was super annoying, but watching it blow up from behind the scenes was actually thrilling as well.
I’ve also realized, all these local influencers with hundreds of thousands or millions of followers are most likely all fake followers, or if not fake they have like 0.3% engagement rate or something. How do you have 3 million followers but only get 100 or 200 likes per photo? Someone was once telling me likes aren’t important anymore, everyone is just watching stories etc. I don’t think thats true and I think I’m proving it. People want good content and they will appreciate good content when they come across it. People also read, I was worried no one would read my Instagram posts but they actually do and I love that.
Instagram has actually made me confident again with my blogging skills. I think because I wasn’t on Instagram I felt a lot of people had forgotten about me or I felt like because I wasn’t on Instagram my content wasn’t as good. But now that I’m there I’ve realized I’m still the best at what I do which is finding great content to post every single day. There aren’t a lot of people in Kuwait who can do it (if any), and the crazy part is, I’ve been doing it for over 20 years now and haven’t run out of ideas yet.
29 replies on “248 Instagram Posts”
All I’d like to say is “Thank You” for this lovely page maintained by you, keeps us folks in touch with things happening around us which is a chore in itself but you sure have got most of us hooked 👍
you’re welcome!
You need to follow 246 accounts asap!
🤣🤣
248am is a daily routine since god knows when!
keep up the good work.
I personally don’t have Instagram so I completely depend on the content you post here and visiting 248AM is the first thing I do when I get to the office.
Keep up the good work!
Honestly Mark, you have always been the #1 Blog in Kuwait, because of the unique content. More than a decade ago, I was worried that you stop blogging when all the other bloggers switched to Instagram such as Q8Ping and the rest, but I am glad that you didn’t abandon the blog.
there needs to be a bloggers 10 year anniversary reunion or something, frankom, q8ping, pinkgirlq8, confasions, danderma, 4th ring road, etc where we all meet up at like slider station or some other old school place
Great work! Too bad your attitude and responses to comments stink. Guess you can’t have everything.
Here’s to 10 more years of success.
This isn’t McDonalds, I don’t have to be nice to you or any other asshole or bully. People think just because they’re anonymous and sitting behind a screen they can say whatever they want because “freedom of speech”. Fuck them, that’s not how freedom of speech works and I don’t have to take their shit.
You are right, it most certainly isn’t Mcdonalds. At Mcdonalds, smiles are free. Take a chill pill you moody bit*h
Yup thanks, gonna leave this comment up so people can see the kind of people I have to deal with.
Wow Mark, feel sorry for you. You have to deal with these types of people. How do you keep your mind clear and not lose your mind?
You get used to it 🤷🏼♂️
This is basically the “Merika” version of freedom of speech. There is an amazing video on YT about a guy on his property that would verbally harass and intimidate his entire neighborhood. Why? Cus of “freedoms”. After the cops interviewed the neighbors, he got arrested. Would you bend down to a raging idiot around your “house” or “blog” cus of Mel Gibsons FREEDOM!!! you need to think beyond you.
Keep it up, I’m loyal to the blog. I don’t use instagram, so I’m happy your still posting here.
Thanks for many years of entertainment
I am long time follower. thank you for your blog. from it I discover new thing to do.
Man l used to post a lot here but eventually life moved on
I still visit once in a while to catch up on things. Keep up the good job Mark!
We even met through the comments and ended up working together, we need to catch up again
been a while..
Have you tried doing polls on IG Stories? It can be an interesting way to see other people’s opinions and get ideas for future posts (both on here and IG)
No I haven’t tried polls yet on the 248am account, I don’t have anything to poll but I should try it out
Dear Mark,
I am writing to you today to express my sincere appreciation for your hard work and dedication to your blog. Your blog is a valuable resource for me and many others, and I am always grateful for the insights and advice you share.
I have been following your blog for several years now, and I have been consistently impressed by the quality of your content. Your writing is clear, concise, and informative, and you always seem to have a fresh perspective on the topics you cover. I also appreciate the way you take the time to answer questions from your readers. Your willingness to engage with your audience is a testament to your commitment to providing value.
I know that running a blog takes a lot of work, and I want to thank you for all the time and effort you put into yours. Your blog is a labor of love, and it shows. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from you, and I look forward to following your work in the years to come.
Thank you!!
I just wanted to toss a giant ‘Thank You’ your way! Your blog posts are my daily dose of updates, insight, and quite frankly, the best unofficial news network our little nation has. We’ve got a small country but you make it feel larger than life with your commentaries. It’s like you’re our very own Sherlock Holmes, uncovering shenanigans in every corner. Your blog is a national treasure and I’m just here to say – don’t stop, you’re the number one for a reason!
thanks :)
Thank you for always creating awesome content, in a time where everyone has automated and gone to social media, your blog gives me a weird sense of happiness being able to read the blog on a computer and not on my phone doom scrolling.
Hope you hit 100K soon, you do deserve it for the sheer deatail you put into your posts.
Thanks!
I used to always have these cool nuggets of Information to share with my friends from your blog. Now with you being on instagram I’ve lost that since your posts go viral. Im still happy you found the much deserved success on Instagram as well. Keep up the effort 🙏