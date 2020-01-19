The 2020 Asian Men’s Handball Championship is taking place in Kuwait right now at the newly opened Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sport Hall Complex. If it wasn’t for an email from one of my readers I wouldn’t have known this stadium existed or that the handball championship was taking place in Kuwait.
You’d think with an event this big there would at least be outdoor ads, sponsored Instagram posts or anything really. In the video above the stadium is basically empty.
I haven’t had the chance to pass by and check it out but I’ve been told tickets are free and it’s first come first serve.
Here is the location of the stadium.
Here is the full match schedule with timings.
Here is a link to the Kuwait Handball Association Instagram.
Thanks Milan
It’s ridiculous. Any other country would have ads and sponsors, encouraging people to go.
If its called Pop-up Handball Championship, thar place would be full. Apparently thats the new trend here. Pop-up everything.
Nothing is advertised, and if it is it’s only in Arabic, I didn’t even know the exact date and timings for the aviation show until I saw stories on IG and realized that it was happening. Tourism will never be a strong sell in Kuwait and from the rumors going around the country will need other revenue coming in besides oil.