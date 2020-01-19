The 2020 Asian Men’s Handball Championship is taking place in Kuwait right now at the newly opened Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sport Hall Complex. If it wasn’t for an email from one of my readers I wouldn’t have known this stadium existed or that the handball championship was taking place in Kuwait.

You’d think with an event this big there would at least be outdoor ads, sponsored Instagram posts or anything really. In the video above the stadium is basically empty.

I haven’t had the chance to pass by and check it out but I’ve been told tickets are free and it’s first come first serve.

Here is the location of the stadium.

Here is the full match schedule with timings.

Here is a link to the Kuwait Handball Association Instagram.