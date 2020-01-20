The Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Causeway Bridge is going to be closed for cars and open for cyclists every Friday from 7AM to 10AM. I heard the Kuwait Olympic Committee pushed for this decision after a cyclist got hit by a car on the bridge and passed away. From some of the comments I read on instagram, car guys obviously aren’t too happy with this decision since Friday morning is when a lot of car groups and bike groups gather for drives and the bridge was a popular destination (no idea why since it’s a really boring drive). I have noticed cyclists have been getting a lot of support lately, Kuwait Motor Town, for example, is also open to cyclists every Saturday from 7AM to 9AM and every Tuesday from 4PM to 8PM.

Personally I think the fact that they need to close off a whole bridge so that cyclists have a safe place to ride their bicycles shows how dangerous roads are in Kuwait. I think they should have taken cyclists and pedestrians into consideration when designing the bridge in the first place and created a separate closed off lane for them. But then again, that’s probably asking too much when sidewalks and pedestrian safety aren’t even an important thing here.