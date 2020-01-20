Chevrolet Alghanim have the new 2020 Corvette on display at the Kuwait Motor Show that’s currently taking place at 360 Mall. The car looks really good in person and I was told the first shipment would be arriving in Kuwait in May. Half the shipment has already been sold before arriving and that probably has to do with the price tag. The new Corvette starts at KD22,000 which is actually a great value considering what you’re getting in return. A fully specced out Corvette is around KD30,000. If you were thinking about buying the new Corvette then you should probably place an order before the whole shipment sells out (if it hasn’t already).
i would never ever spend 30K on an american car. for that kind of money I could get a Cayman GT4 or something
Cayman?! LOL. If you are willing spend that much money on Cayman, then maybe you better of wiring me your 30K and I’ll make it 300K for you in one week. I promise ;p
Wow I remember back when Corvettes sold for 8000 kd here
i expect engine overheating problems in summer because of mid engine placement
lol what, thats the most ridiculous thing i’ve heard. My Lotus is mid-engined and I drove all summer long and the car never overheated or anything. All Ferrari’s, Porsche Caymans and McLarens are mid-engined and when did you ever hear of them overheating. When was the last time you heard of any car overheating actually?
It is such a beautiful car, and the Chevrolet dealer in Kuwait and their service center really is amazing, if not the best service center in Kuwait
22 grand is a great price for what you are getting