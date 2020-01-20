Chevrolet Alghanim have the new 2020 Corvette on display at the Kuwait Motor Show that’s currently taking place at 360 Mall. The car looks really good in person and I was told the first shipment would be arriving in Kuwait in May. Half the shipment has already been sold before arriving and that probably has to do with the price tag. The new Corvette starts at KD22,000 which is actually a great value considering what you’re getting in return. A fully specced out Corvette is around KD30,000. If you were thinking about buying the new Corvette then you should probably place an order before the whole shipment sells out (if it hasn’t already).