Has anyone tried reporting traffic violations to the General Traffic Department using WhatsApp? The screenshots above got forwarded to one of my groups and it shows a person reporting a car parked illegally to the traffic department and then getting a response back an hour later showing the person was ticketed.
I tried the service a few days ago and I didn’t get any response back so no idea if an action was taken or not so can’t verify this whole thing works. But, you can try it yourself, the WhatsApp number to report violations is 99324092. If you’ve tried this before and it’s worked, let me know in the comments.
If that works, I will take videos of those who eat in their cars outside of fast food restaurants and throw their trash on the ground right after they finish
This is EPA not traffic police.
I tried it a couple of weeks ago, and got a response from them that they will take care of it.
Insert evil laugh
I think it depends on the severity of the violation along with the location of the situation. Don’t forget tons of people are sending silly stuff to the number too
That can be really easy taken care of.. Just issue a warning followed by fine on the ones repeatedly abusing the system and shortly you`ll have only serious submissions. Kind off like what happens when you`re abusing the emergency number 112, at least this is in Europe, no sure if it works here.
I`m curios if it works and if they accept also videos with a$$holes in traffic. If it does, I will start downloading daily the car dash cam….
Tried it many times. I always get an automated reply that the complaint has been forwarded. Never any follow up so not sure if any action is actually taken.