I don’t get impressed easily but you should have seen the look on my face when I walked into Aquamarine Exotic Farm. I had seen pictures of the place on Instagram which is why I was curious to check it out but Instagram doesn’t really do justice to how big and cool looking this place is.

Aquamarine Exotic Farm is a one-stop-shop for everything related to aquarium fish, their supplies and equipment. Think Pet Zone but just for fish. The place is huge and really well organized and laid out. Even if you aren’t planning to buy any aquariums you’ll want to pass by and check the space out because it’s that cool. The store has two main areas, one for saltwater fish and another for freshwater fish. In the middle of the store is where you have all their supplies and equipment.

They have a huge variety of fish on display and even a very large coral area. They also have two marine biologists as part of the team which you could ask technical questions to and who can help you keep your aquarium healthy. I really wasn’t looking to get any fish but just walking around the store made it very tempting especially since they had some really beautiful ones on display. They also offer the service of building a custom aquarium for you if that’s what you’re looking for.

If you’re thinking of getting an aquarium or have one and need some supplies or maybe more fish then this is the place to go. Even if you aren’t looking to get an aquarium I’d still recommend you pass by and check the place out because it’s that impressive. They’re located near Avenues and they have their location and opening hours listed on their Instagram account @aquamarineexotic