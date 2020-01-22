Back in 2015, 360 Mall released renderings as well as a video showcasing their mall expansion which would include a tennis complex, a hotel and a new shopping area. Now, over four years later, those renderings are now a reality.

Yesterday I passed by and checked the new extension out and I really liked what I saw. The thing I liked the most about the extension is how bright and airy the mall felt because of the fact the whole roof is made of glass giving you the impression you’re walking outdoors. It reminded me of the Grand Avenues area in Avenues which is my favorite part of Avenues except I think the 360 Mall glass roof structure looks nicer.

The new extension houses the international tennis complex with all the arenas as well as a hotel. The extension will be connected to the main 360 Mall building via a closed bridge but the building also has its own large multi-story parking building so you don’t have to park in the already busy main 360 Mall lot.

I got a peek at the new tennis complex including the large outdoor arena that will host the Rafa Nadal vs David Ferrer match and it all looks great.

Even though it doesn’t look it from the photos, the new 360 Mall extension along with the tennis complex is set to open next month.