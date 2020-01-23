

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Itsy Bitsy (5.6)

The Gentlemen (8.1)

The Last Full Measure (6.2)

The Turning (N/A)

Toy Guardians (6.6)

Other Movies Showing Now:

1917 (8.6)

Bad Boys for Life (7.2)

Daughter of the Wolf (5.6)

Dolittle (6.2)

Frozen II (7.1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Just Mercy (6.9)

Knives Out (7.9)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (6.3)

Spies in Disguise (6.1)

The Grudge (6.3)

Underwater (6.4)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)