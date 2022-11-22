Kuwait Airways have posted that there will be a second airshow today from 11 AM to 12 PM near the Kuwait Towers. So if you’ve got a sea view from your office, keep an eye out for them in a bit.
Yup. Can hear them now. Spotted them too. Thanks!
Is this because of Qatar World Cup?
Talk about Bad Timing. Everyone is at Work.