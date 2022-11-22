Thanksgiving is in a couple of days so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have turkey to take home. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:

Dine-In

Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait

Hilton Garden Inn @hiltongardeninn_kuwait

Hilton Kuwait Resort @hiltonkuwaitresort

Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait

Take Away

Dean & Deluca @deandelucame

Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait

Little Deli @littledeli

Monoprix @monoprixkwt

Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait

Sultan Center @sultan_center

The St. Regis @stregiskuwait