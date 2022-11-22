Thanksgiving is in a couple of days so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have turkey to take home. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:
Dine-In
Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait
Hilton Garden Inn @hiltongardeninn_kuwait
Hilton Kuwait Resort @hiltonkuwaitresort
Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait
Take Away
Dean & Deluca @deandelucame
Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait
Little Deli @littledeli
Monoprix @monoprixkwt
Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait
Sultan Center @sultan_center
The St. Regis @stregiskuwait
