The Ikarus Astro group is hosting an astronomy event tonight at AlKhout Mall sea side from 7 to 10PM. It’s a free event and open to the public to observe the moon and plants. Ikarus will be bringing a few telescopes with them including the biggest mobile telescope in Kuwait so you should be able to get a pretty good viewing.

If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to do tonight, this is it. @ikarustechnolog