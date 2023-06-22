Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
About My Father (5.8)
Katak: The Brave Beluga (7.2)
Resident Evil: Death Island (N/A)
Sakra (5.8)
Snatch a Bullet (N/A)
The Best Man (3.7)
The Minute You Wake up Dead (4.5)
Other Movies Showing:
Elemental (6.8)
Fast X (6.2)
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)
Kandahar (6.2)
Sisu (7.0)
The Boogeyman (6.2)
The Flash (7.3)
The Little Mermaid (7.2)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6.5)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Cast Away (7.8)
Tarzan – 1999 (7.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
