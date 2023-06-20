Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes

There are plenty of public beaches in Kuwait but not that many swimming pools you can access without being a member or staying at a hotel. But, some hotels do offer day passes to their pools so I called as many hotels as I could until I had enough to put a list together.

The pools guide list below is singles friendly, and arranged from least expensive to most expensive:

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort

Telephone: 24590000

Price: 10KD

Seashell Julaia Hotel & Resort

Telephone: 1844444

Price = 15KD

Crowne Plaza

Telephone: 1848111

Weekday 20KD

Weekend 25KD (Includes meal)

Millennium Hotel

Telephone: 22050505

Weekday: 20KD

Weekend: 25KD

Symphony Style Hotel

Telephone: 25770000

Weekday: 20KD

Weekend: 25KD

Holiday Inn Salmiya

Telephone: 25760000

Weekday: 20KD

Weekend: 29KD

Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa

Telephone: 22253100

Price: 25KD

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall

Telephone: 23931234

Price: 30KD

Ladies only on Monday and Wednesday

Hilton Resort

Telephone: 22256222

Weekday: 30KD

Weekend: 35KD

Weekday/Weekend for Couples: 45KD

Marina Hotel

Telephone: 22230030

Weekday: 35KD

Weekend: 40KD

Waldorf Astoria (pictured on top)

Telephone: 24774444

Price 1: 40KD (Inc. 2 Cocktails)

Price 2: 50KD (Inc. Food + Cocktails)