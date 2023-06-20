There are plenty of public beaches in Kuwait but not that many swimming pools you can access without being a member or staying at a hotel. But, some hotels do offer day passes to their pools so I called as many hotels as I could until I had enough to put a list together.
The pools guide list below is singles friendly, and arranged from least expensive to most expensive:
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort
Telephone: 24590000
Price: 10KD
Seashell Julaia Hotel & Resort
Telephone: 1844444
Price = 15KD
Crowne Plaza
Telephone: 1848111
Weekday 20KD
Weekend 25KD (Includes meal)
Millennium Hotel
Telephone: 22050505
Weekday: 20KD
Weekend: 25KD
Symphony Style Hotel
Telephone: 25770000
Weekday: 20KD
Weekend: 25KD
Holiday Inn Salmiya
Telephone: 25760000
Weekday: 20KD
Weekend: 29KD
Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa
Telephone: 22253100
Price: 25KD
Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall
Telephone: 23931234
Price: 30KD
Ladies only on Monday and Wednesday
Hilton Resort
Telephone: 22256222
Weekday: 30KD
Weekend: 35KD
Weekday/Weekend for Couples: 45KD
Marina Hotel
Telephone: 22230030
Weekday: 35KD
Weekend: 40KD
Waldorf Astoria (pictured on top)
Telephone: 24774444
Price 1: 40KD (Inc. 2 Cocktails)
Price 2: 50KD (Inc. Food + Cocktails)
2 replies on “Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes”
Damn expensive for a single day pool. I think my hotel in Dubai was cheaper and there was 2 fancy pools.
Well 10 and 15 for the day aren’t that bad. The swimming pool complex is 2kd but for 2hours and the guys pool is in door so no tanning.