Bassem Youssef & Maz Jobrani Live in Kuwait

Comedian and television host Bassem Youssef is coming to Kuwait to co-headline a comedy night alongside popular standup comedian, Maz Jobrani on May 25th at the Kuwait International Fairground.

Bassem Youssef went viral late last year after his appearance on the Piers Morgan show and it will be his first time performing in Kuwait. Maz, on the other hand, has performed in Kuwait multiple times and was part of the popular ‘Axis of Evil’ comedy group.

Tickets will go on sale later today at 5PM and will be available on eventat.com

The show will be in English, and tickets will start from 30KD.