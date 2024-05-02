I started watching Franklin this week, but couldn’t make it through the first episode. I did start watching X-Men ’97 and am loving it, for one it reminded me of Saturday mornings back when I lived in Canada, but also the plot is pretty good so I’m really enjoying it.
I watched the movie The Holdovers, it was good, don’t think I’d recommend it but it was fine. I’m a fan of Paul Giamatti but I remember I also found his movie Sideways by the same director also just fine even though it had gotten rave reviews back then.
Other than that I’m still watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith and just finished The Brothers Sun. Now deciding if I should start watching Obliterated or Baby Reindeer.
Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Bloodline Killer (7.5)
Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)
The Fall Guy (7.3)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Classic/1988) (7.7)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (5.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Civil War (7.6)
Dune: Part Two (8.8)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)
Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)
The First Omen (6.8)
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
6 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
– X-Men ’97: stopped after 5 episodes. the show didn’t do it for me.
– Baby Reindeer: watched 2 episodes. wasn’t exciting enough to continue. does it get better?
– Sugar (2024) episode 5 was tv at its best
– A Gentleman in Moscow (2024) episode 5 was very emotional
– Star Wars: The Bad Batch. so sad the show ended
– can’t wait for Unfrosted (2024) tomorrow on netflix
Watched City Hunter on Netflix and enjoyed it.
Started watching Extremely Inappropriate – 1 episode through and it seems fun.
Murphy brown (watching first time)
Bob Hearts Abishola
Abbott Elementary
Murphy Brown???? What a throwback, used to be one of my favorite shows
Murphy Brown?! That’s a blast from the past! What else are you planning on watching? Soap or Empty Nest! Both are great shows too! I honestly think yesteryear comedies are much better than today’s comedies.
I am majorly addicted to X-Men 97. I mentioned it a couple of times on here. I think it’s the best onscreen adaptation of the X-Men comic books by far. It’s way better than the original 90s cartoon and I was addicted to that as a kid.
Baby Reindeer is a tough watch, esp from ep4 onwards; this is not something like Netflix’s other series, “You”.
Other recently watched,
Blame It on Rio (a very bizarre movie that feels like The Graduate, but for creepy men)
Aquaman: King of Atlantis (worst animated DC project since “Teen Titans Go!” The character designs are just horrendous)
Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles Season 1 (This is available to watch for free on Youtube, it’s only 3 six-minute eps, and the first 2 are really good. This series serves as a companion/prequel to the animated movie, Justice League: Gods & Monsters, which came out back in 2015 (also worth a watch)).
Also, Young Justice came back to Netflix in this region, now with S3! I highly recommend this show if you like X-Men: The Animated Series.
Psych is also now available on Netflix in this region (all 8 seasons), and I only saw S1 when the series was on Prime, and I recommend it if you like detective shows with a comedic twist.