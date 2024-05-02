Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I started watching Franklin this week, but couldn’t make it through the first episode. I did start watching X-Men ’97 and am loving it, for one it reminded me of Saturday mornings back when I lived in Canada, but also the plot is pretty good so I’m really enjoying it.

I watched the movie The Holdovers, it was good, don’t think I’d recommend it but it was fine. I’m a fan of Paul Giamatti but I remember I also found his movie Sideways by the same director also just fine even though it had gotten rave reviews back then.

Other than that I’m still watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith and just finished The Brothers Sun. Now deciding if I should start watching Obliterated or Baby Reindeer.

Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Bloodline Killer (7.5)

Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Classic/1988) (7.7)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (5.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Civil War (7.6)

Dune: Part Two (8.8)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The First Omen (6.8)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)