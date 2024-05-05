Although I haven’t been to Palm Palace restaurant in Salmiya since the 90s, it is pretty sad seeing it getting demolished. They’ve been around since 1979 and they were located next to my home so I grew up right next to them. I actually wanted to go back to it for nostalgic reasons but never did and now it’s too late. Actually, I just realized the last time I was there I think was in the early 2000s? I remember a friend had just gotten the first Nokia with the camera and he was showing it to me there.
6 replies on “Palm Palace Demolished”
Ohhh noooooo!!!
they had the best muhammara. Are they relocated? or just closed
🙁
No updates on their insta since Ramadan and no mention of them closing or relocating either.
They posted 4 days ago. It is in Arabic but i imagine they are saying thank you to their customers. looks like its a goodbye.
Posted as a story?
The food and service had been steadily declining……. Land probably had gotten valuable and owners were given an offer they couldn’t refuse…… expect a 20 story building there in 2 years
I found this out during Eid when we wanted to go there, I called to see if we needed to make a reservation, that’s when he told us that the day we called was the last day of business. I didn’t believe it until now, that place was a hangout for us back in 2004 when I first arrived to Kuwait. Sadly everything is disappearing, I feel as if I need to photos of everything old, it seems like there won’t be a physical past, only our memories