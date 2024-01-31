Formula 4 Series in Kuwait this Weekend!

This weekend, Kuwait Motor Town will be hosting the first and second round of the newly launched, F4 Saudi Arabian Championship. But, there are also a lot of other things happening at the circuit this weekend.

KMT has been actively hosting international events over the past two seasons, and this year, they’re aiming to make the events more accessible to the public so they’ve made these races free for spectators. There are no tickets this year, all the races taking place this weekend are free to watch.

Not only that, but in addition to the F4 races, the Red Bull Car Park Drift is taking place this weekend at the track along with the Toyota GR Yaris Cup races, and Bugsha Market.

Spectators are free to come throughout the day to watch the races and the various activities happening at the track. There will be something suitable for all ages ranging from food trucks to bouncy castles.

F4 Races

Friday and Saturday

Red Bull Car Park Drift

Friday at 7PM

GR Yaris Races

Friday and Saturday

2K Races

Friday and Saturday

Bugsha Market

Friday and Saturday

10AM to 8PM

For more information, visit @kmtkw, @redbullkuwait, @gazooracingkw, and @streetfoodkuwait