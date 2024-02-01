Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Two episodes of Masters of the Air is out on AppleTV+ and I watched both this week. The first episode was pretty slow and not that great, but things picked up in the second episode. As I’ve previously mentioned, I watched both Band of Brothers and The Pacific in preparation for Masters of the Air which is considered the third companion to the series. I feel it’s still too soon to judge the show with just two episodes out, so not sure how it already has an 8.0 on IMDB, but in any case, I’m looking forward to the third episode.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve watched anything interesting this week.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Argylle (6.2)

Cult Killer (5.3)

Riki Rhino (5.8)

The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession (7.2)

Zodi & Tehu – Princes of the Desert (6.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Bad Connection (5.8)

Confidential Informant (4.1)

Migration (7.5)

Mother, May I? (5.2)

No Way Up (5.3)

Thabo and the Rhino Case (8.1)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wish (5.8)

Wonka (7.4)