Promoted: Let’s Explore, A Creative Program for Kids

If you have children and are looking for activities to stimulate their minds, this post should interest you.

Let’s Explore is a dynamic program dedicated to nurturing creativity and curiosity in children aged between 4 and 12. They pop-up in different places around Kuwait and this month they’re based at the Yarmouk Cultural Centre.

Their classes are designed to inspire and empower young minds through hands-on experiences, and lots of exploration. It’s a great way for kids to discover new interests while also making new friends.

There are two types of classes currently available, Little Explorers and Future Engineers:

Little Explorers:

– 🧪 Chemical Engineering with Sensory Play

– 💡 Electrical Engineering

– 🔬 Science

– 🎨 Arts and Crafts

Ages: 4 to 6

Days: Monday and Wednesday

Time: 4:00 pm – 5:15 pm

Future Engineers:

– 🤖 Robotics

– 🛠️ Mechanical Engineering

– ⚡ Electrical Engineering

– 🚀 Aerospace Engineering

Ages: 7 to 12

Days: Monday and Wednesday

Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm

There are limited seats available so if you want to sign up your child, click here.

You should also follow them on Instagram if you want to find out about their upcoming Ramadan location, they just shared it with me and it’s going to be really fun for the kids. Here is their account @letsexplorenonstop