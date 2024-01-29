Numbeo is a crowd-sourced online database of perceived consumer prices, real property prices, and quality of life metrics. According to their 2024 report, Kuwait is the cheapest place to live in the Gulf while Dubai is the most expensive.

The most expensive place to live in the world according to their report is Bermuda, while the cheapest place is Karachi, Pakistan.

Here is how the Gulf countries rank:

1- Dubai, UAE

2- Abu Dhabi, UAE

3- Doha, Qatar

4- Manama, Bahrain

5- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

6- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

7- Sharjah, UAE

8- Muscat, Oman

9- Kuwait City, Kuwait

Numbeo’s cost of living index is calculated using the relative prices of consumer goods like groceries, restaurants, transportation, and utilities. The index doesn’t take into account accommodation expenses such as rent. For the full list, click here.