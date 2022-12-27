There are a lot of NYE dinners taking place but here are the 6 hottest ones in my opinion (listed in alphabetical order).
Cure
40 KD per person
Mei li
90 KD per person
MZ by the Sea
75 KD per person
OFK
95 KD per person
Roka
30 KD per person
Upper Street
60 KD per person
Can we have more options?
Thanks dear, could you also share events happening like fireworks, new year eve special music with dinner kind of, for families.
Dammit the fireworks will wake me up (grumpy face)
There’s no way I can justify paying an overcharge for just a dinner and a countdown.
I’m going for a bucket of KFC with friends. Same fun (and you can save upwards of 90KD pp)
What are the other normal places having the NY buffet
Every restaurant in kuwait
Go to Pizza Hut for their buffet 😂
So what makes them the ‘must have/ be at’ places? Are there superstar djs playing there? Michelin star chefs cooking the food? Why have you chosen these particular establishments / experiences as ‘the hottest’? More information please…
Based on my personal taste