If you’re a fan of America’s Got Talent then you’ll probably be excited to know that the magician and illusionist Rob Lake is coming to perform in Kuwait next month.

I don’t watch America’s Got Talent and unless it’s David Blaine, I generally don’t care about illusionists. But, Rob was a featured act and quarter-finalist on season 13 of America’s Got Talent and is fairly popular so it’s pretty cool that JACC are bringing him to Kuwait to perform.

Rob has shows taking place from December 8 to December 10th and tickets start at 10KD and can be purchased directly from JACC. Link