Below is this weekend’s list of things you can do. Not as many things going on as last week, but I might have missed a few things, let me know if I did.
Thursday
Treasure Hunt at the Museums
CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition
BBT Picnic
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Friday
Sunrise Beach Yoga
Camping 101
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Saturday
Saturday Morning Sailing
TrashTag Beach Cleanup
Camel Races
CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Boom Diwan x Nduduzo Makhathini
Buy all the bread before Sunday
To last for how long? :P
Is the lockdown actually happening?
No
Panic Shopping
Panic Salon Visits
I’m pretty sure only gym’s and salons are closed
Malls and Restaurants will stay open until 8pm