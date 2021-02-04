Below is this weekend’s list of things you can do. Not as many things going on as last week, but I might have missed a few things, let me know if I did.

Thursday

Treasure Hunt at the Museums

CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition

BBT Picnic

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Friday

Sunrise Beach Yoga

Camping 101

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Saturday

Saturday Morning Sailing

TrashTag Beach Cleanup

Camel Races

CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Boom Diwan x Nduduzo Makhathini