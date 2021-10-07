The Kuwait Motor Town race track is open again for the public and they’ve started off the season with a ton of events. I think they’re playing catchup to all the events we missed last year because they managed to fit a season’s worth of activities into a single month. There are also some other things happening this weekend so check out the full list below:

Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Maker’s Movement
Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums
KMT Drag Open Day
KMT Car Open Track Day
Sunset Paddling (Kayaks & SUPS)

Friday
Exhibition: Maker’s Movement
TRI-IT KIDS SERIES: Aquathlon
Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums
Friday Sunset Sailing
KMT Motocross Open Track Day
KMT Motorcycle Open Track Day
KMT Drag Open Day – Test and Tune
KMT Car Open Track Day

Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Maker’s Movement
Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums
Saturday Sailing
Miseen Scene Club: 99 Homes
KMT Motocross Open Track Day
KMT Race Car Open Track Day
KMT Drag Open Day – Test and Tune
KMT Car Open Track Day

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments below.