The Kuwait Motor Town race track is open again for the public and they’ve started off the season with a ton of events. I think they’re playing catchup to all the events we missed last year because they managed to fit a season’s worth of activities into a single month. There are also some other things happening this weekend so check out the full list below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Maker’s Movement

Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums

KMT Drag Open Day

KMT Car Open Track Day

Sunset Paddling (Kayaks & SUPS)

Friday

Exhibition: Maker’s Movement

TRI-IT KIDS SERIES: Aquathlon

Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums

Friday Sunset Sailing

KMT Motocross Open Track Day

KMT Motorcycle Open Track Day

KMT Drag Open Day – Test and Tune

KMT Car Open Track Day

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Maker’s Movement

Treasure Hunt – Searching for treasure in the museums

Saturday Sailing

Miseen Scene Club: 99 Homes

KMT Motocross Open Track Day

KMT Race Car Open Track Day

KMT Drag Open Day – Test and Tune

KMT Car Open Track Day

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments below.