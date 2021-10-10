Yesterday I finally left Kuwait for a vacation, my first trip since the pandemic started and the experience turned out to be much more simpler than I had anticipated.
I chose to fly Kuwait Airways to Amsterdam. I’ll be staying here for a couple of nights before I start making my way down to Paris over the next few days driving through Bruges (Brussels on the way back), then hitting up some spots in the North of France before heading down to Paris. When planning the trip I looked at direct flights, I didn’t want to deal with hubs and changing planes so my options were really limited. But, picking Kuwait Airways turned out to be the best idea.
The airport in Kuwait was fairly busy but lots of empty spots in the long term parking. A lot of people including security officers weren’t wearing masks so the atmosphere was fairly laid back. On the plane we also didn’t have to wear masks which was great. I did two PCR tests before I traveled. I did the first one and then realized for Amsterdam I needed a test taken 48 hours before the trip and mine would have expired by the time I landed so I took another one to be safe. Nobody even checked them, not in Kuwait nor in Amsterdam.
In Amsterdam nobody is even wearing masks, it feels so weird, feels like everything is normal again and I’m loving it. Places are super busy, restaurants packed and nobody has a mask on except for a the odd tourist here and there, I love it. The only two places so far that have checked to see if I’m vaccinated or not was passport control at the airport, and a restaurant I had dinner at last night. For both I just showed them my immune app.
I’ll be posting about my trip while I’m here, I haven’t done that sort of posting in forever so I’m looking forward to it. If anyone has any questions about the process of flying out of Kuwait, let me know in the comments.
Now that’s what I call a Bon Voyage! Keep us posted, Mark. I’m intending to travel soon
Enjoy 👍🏻
You are lucky the weather is exceptionally good these past two days! Have fun.
What are the charges for the long term parking?
2KD a day
Are the ticket prices still outrageous?
no cost me like 140kd to fly to amsterdam. would have been a few kd cheaper if i had booked a day earlier even.
also flight was pretty empty
Hey Mark
That’s great!
Can you tell me what is it like on board the kuwait airways flight?
Did they provide hygiene kits to passengers?
Thanks
Nope no hygiene kits or anything. It felt like a normal trip pre-corona. Flight attendants did wear masks and have gloves on though.
Awesome, enjoy! This might be a longshot, but try to pass by Disneyland Paris when you’re in Paris, there are tons of fun stuff to do there, and its not very busy
FYI no body was wearing masks in Amsterdam even at the absolute height of the outbreak there. That’s because the RIVM (Dutch CDC) declared the ‘Fauci mask’ to be nothing but ‘theater’, and can only marginally reduce transmission in very closed spaces (which is why they were only required on public transport, but rarely enforced).
There were rumors going around that people tried to visit Amsterdam and were not allowed in, being forced to come back to Kuwait because they had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine! Did you hear about that or did you notice anything when you were at Schiphol airport?
I think just rumors, a friend was telling me he heard kuwait vaccines weren’t accepted here and we needed a pcr test every day. That isn’t true either. Kuwait is on the Netherlands safe list.
Hey Mark,
Hope you are enjoying the vacation.
I am travelling too end of novmeber and I would like to know if I will be required each time before boarding a flight in Europe?
For example, France to Amsterdam and Amsterdam to Austria? Do i have to take a pcr everytime?
I’m driving down so not sure if same rules apply but I’ll be getting a PCR test today in case I need it. Supposedly the tests are free and there is a place right outside my hotel that does it.
If you’re vaccinated you won’t need it, I traveled all around europe this summer and most don’t check and if they do the kuwait vaccination certificate is enough
Great news Mark !!!
Wishing you a smooth and relaxing R&R.
Surely you deserve it.
Looking forward to your TravelVlog postings.
While in Amsterdam, don’t forget to have a serving of some Fresh Oysters washed down with a cold drink. Enjoy.
Stay safe.
God bless
👍👍👍
2500 daily cases. So people not wearing masks at their own risk.
Some venues and clubs require an equivalent of immune app which is EU digital COVID Certificate app, is that true?
No clubs open still, but restaurants require immune proof and I’ve been using our immune app for it. They just scan the QR code
So exciting!! Hope you have a great trip and stay safe (but don’t compromise on any fun!)
You might as well engage in some space cake while you’re at it ;)
Is Kuwait Airways food still bad? Anything new at the airport? (Kuwait and Schiphol)
There wasn’t much for food, just shake shack, McDonald’s,‘Starbucks and caribou
Glad to see things back to normal again.
Enjoy your holiday man.
Enjoy..!