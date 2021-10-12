Earlier this year Virgin announced they would be entering the Kuwaiti telecom market, and looks like it’s happening now because they just launched their social media channels with the message that they’ve landed.

Before you get your hopes up you should know that Virgin Mobile will be operating in Kuwait as a mobile virtual network operator. This means that they won’t have their own wireless network infrastructure and instead will be buying services from STC at wholesale prices, and then reselling them. Put in even simpler terms, Virgin will be using STC’s network in Kuwait. So if you have issues with the STC network, you’ll have the same issues with the Virgin one.

If you want to check them out on instagram they’re @virginmobilekw