Earlier this year Virgin announced they would be entering the Kuwaiti telecom market, and looks like it’s happening now because they just launched their social media channels with the message that they’ve landed.
Before you get your hopes up you should know that Virgin Mobile will be operating in Kuwait as a mobile virtual network operator. This means that they won’t have their own wireless network infrastructure and instead will be buying services from STC at wholesale prices, and then reselling them. Put in even simpler terms, Virgin will be using STC’s network in Kuwait. So if you have issues with the STC network, you’ll have the same issues with the Virgin one.
If you want to check them out on instagram they’re @virginmobilekw
Don’t understand how this will help break the competition.
If they offer their services at a lower cost then the other 3, it can do that
“So if you have issues with the STC network, you’ll have the same issues with the Virgin one.” – So what’s the point in launching here then?
Capitalism
Better prices? Better deals, packages?
Yeah i understand, but if i have issues with STC network in my area, how can Virgin with lesser prices be any good for me? It will be like am paying less for shitty service?
if you’re already paying for shitty service, paying less can only be better.
Honestly, I am straight sick of how messed up the connection is in Salmiya block 10, Weekends is even worse, initially when 5g was launched it was amazing, now that everyone has 5g the drops have begun.
I do not understand why telecom companies do not invest as much in their infrastructure upgrades as much as they do on their marketing, I have used Oredoo, Zain & STC, until now STC was pretty decent, but now they too have gone in the dumps and no we do not have fiber connection options yet.
Block 10 Salmiyah, Jleeb, parts of Khaitan, Hawally and other densely populated areas with population living vertically faces a phenomenon known as “Congestion” in mobile telecom world. Likewise, people living in basement may have “penetration loss” with network and there’s nothing much that can be done about it in many cases.
They did the same with Qtel (ooredoo) in Qatar before closing down. https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-qatar-telecoms-idUKTRE75627G20110607
Will they be selling their offerings at Virgin Megastore or will everything be online?