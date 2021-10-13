Kuwaiti photographer Majed Alza’abi won the Natural History Museum’s “Wildlife Photographer of the Year” competition. The competition which is held yearly since back in 1965 is considered to be one of the largest wildlife photography competitions in the world.

Majed’s photo came first in the Animal Portraits category. He had trekked for four hours to meet Kibande, an almost-40-year-old mountain gorilla before capturing the winning photograph. I had to crop the photo to fit the blog but you can check out the full photo on Majed’s instagram account @majedphotos.